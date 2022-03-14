Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.21% of Cumulus Media worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMLS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $221.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

