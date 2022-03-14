Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $555,000 Position in Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.40% of Autoscope Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AATC stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02. Autoscope Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

