Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,518 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Aegon were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aegon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 37.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.00 ($5.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Aegon Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.