Tyman (LON:TYMN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 420 at Berenberg Bank

Tyman (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 420 ($5.50) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.21) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Tyman stock opened at GBX 326.50 ($4.28) on Thursday. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 306.50 ($4.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 509.35 ($6.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 362.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 392.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £640.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.91.
In related news, insider Paul Withers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £71,000 ($93,029.35).
Tyman Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.
