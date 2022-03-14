U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of USAU opened at $9.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

