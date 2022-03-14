U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of USAU opened at $9.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.