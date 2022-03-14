U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $94.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.20. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

