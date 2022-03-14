UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 47,378 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of Pretium Resources worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

