UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,324 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $32.19 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

