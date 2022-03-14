UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of LTC Properties worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.