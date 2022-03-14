UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.62 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hancock Whitney worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 385,239 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 201,803 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after buying an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after buying an additional 143,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,893,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.01. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

