UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Range Resources worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,377,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,532,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,429,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Range Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE:RRC opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

