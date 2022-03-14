UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.