UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 195,430 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,051.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $154.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.