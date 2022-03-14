UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,209 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 758.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 203,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.