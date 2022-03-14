UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Aspen Aerogels worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

ASPN opened at $31.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.76. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

