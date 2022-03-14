UBS Group AG Sells 7,940 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 53,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $33.60 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

