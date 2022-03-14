UBS Group Cuts Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target to CHF 280

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from CHF 304.50 to CHF 280 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KRDXF opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.85. Kardex has a 12-month low of $198.00 and a 12-month high of $337.50.

About Kardex (Get Rating)

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

Further Reading

