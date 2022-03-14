UBS Group Cuts Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target to CHF 280

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from CHF 304.50 to CHF 280 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS KRDXF opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.85. Kardex has a 12-month low of $198.00 and a 12-month high of $337.50.
About Kardex (Get Rating)
