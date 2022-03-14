UBS Group Lowers Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Price Target to CHF 46

Dufry (OTCMKTS: DUFRY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dufry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get Dufry alerts:

DUFRY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 167,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Dufry has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.