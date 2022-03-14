UBS Group Raises EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target to €185.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €180.00 ($195.65) to €185.00 ($201.09) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.44.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.74. 57,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,644. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.