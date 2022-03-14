Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $522.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $512.00 to $522.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $444.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day moving average is $381.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

