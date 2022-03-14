UMA (UMA) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. UMA has a market capitalization of $490.82 million and approximately $114.54 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.51 or 0.00019677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,272,716 coins and its circulating supply is 65,390,064 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

