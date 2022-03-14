UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has been given a €12.00 ($13.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.64) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.60 ($20.22) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.20) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.82 ($19.37).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

