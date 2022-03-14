Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Unisys worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 23.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 315,874 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 21.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after acquiring an additional 220,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 48.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 23.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 96,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,070.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

