United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $30.55 Average PT from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th.

United States Steel stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. 23,026,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,220,613. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

