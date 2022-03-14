United States Steel’s (X) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

United States Steel (LON:X – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries.
