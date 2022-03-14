Universal Display Co. (OLED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by 49.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of OLED opened at $156.81 on Monday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average of $166.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Universal Display by 993.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

