Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.39) to €30.00 ($32.61) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

OTC UMGNF opened at $22.20 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17.

