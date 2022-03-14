Ur-Energy’s (URE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.
Ur-Energy stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 358,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.56 million and a P/E ratio of -9.80. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.
Ur-Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
