Ur-Energy’s (URE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Ur-Energy stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 358,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.56 million and a P/E ratio of -9.80. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

