Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

Shares of UBA opened at $20.23 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $826.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.96%.

UBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

