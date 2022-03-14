Urus (URUS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $222,855.00

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00033350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00104832 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.