Vacasa (VCSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Vacasa to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get Vacasa alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,190,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.