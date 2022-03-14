Vacasa (VCSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Vacasa to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
