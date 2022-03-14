Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.41.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

VALE traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. 3,924,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,555,797. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vale by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after acquiring an additional 196,560 shares during the last quarter.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

