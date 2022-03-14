Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $33.74

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $35.95. Valneva shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $5,138,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.