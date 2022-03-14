Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $65.16 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple stock opened at $154.73 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

