Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Position Lifted by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 204.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,906 shares during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 50,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 196,831 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $38,862.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.14 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $622.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

