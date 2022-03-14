VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESPO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $54.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

