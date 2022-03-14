Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.1% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 913,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 301,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $153.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.88 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

