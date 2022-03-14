Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

