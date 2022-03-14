Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $239.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.46. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $221.83 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

