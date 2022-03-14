Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $239.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.46. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $221.83 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

