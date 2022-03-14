Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the February 13th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $75.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,861,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,262,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,841,000 after buying an additional 185,144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,732,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,768,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,045,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period.

