Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lowered by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.51. 4,749,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.