Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $875,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,818,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 449.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,100,000.

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $173.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.86 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

