Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 35.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 54.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

VREX stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

