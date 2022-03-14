Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 124.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 58,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 12.5% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 222,866 shares in the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vasta Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

