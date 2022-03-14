Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.50 on Monday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ventas by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.