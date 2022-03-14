Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.30. 42,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

