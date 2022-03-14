Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.81.

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.50 on Friday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

