VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEON. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.87.
VEON stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38.
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
