Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 38,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 113,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,248. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

